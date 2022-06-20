Telegram launches Premium tier, tops 700 million monthly active users

On the other hand, iOS users are getting the ability to send files up to 2GB (or 4GB with Premium subscription), allowing them to share large media files from other apps directly to Telegram. iOS users are also getting an animated progress bar when sharing files from another app.Last but not least, Telegram says that this major update includes over 100 fixes and optimizations, probably more than any other update released in recent years. These fixes and optimizations are available for both mobile and desktop apps, and should address various issues, improve speed, as well as expand the functionality of existing features.In particular, Telegram highlighted some of the most important improvements coming to iOS and Android users. The former are getting significantly smoother animations (120 frames-per-second) throughout the app, whereas the latter will notice better audio and video quality in voice and video messages, as well as options to set alternative app icons.If you’re looking to upgrade your Telegram app to try out some of the new free or premium features, keep in mind that Telegram is rolling this one out gradually. If the app does not offer you to update, you’ll have to wait a bit until the new version becomes available.