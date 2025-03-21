Tax prep is a pain, but Adobe Acrobat helps!

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

This story is sponsored by Adobe. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Tax season is here, which means that dreaded pile of papers is waiting. And there’s a deadline! Nothing better to paralyze you than the thought of going through hours of strewn-out, monotonous, often confusing and ungrateful, document work.

Thankfully, Adobe has been keeping up with all the recent tech trends, and Acrobat is better than ever at compiling, organizing, and summarizing anything, plus answer any of your questions with the power of AI.

How can Adobe Acrobat help you with taxes?


Whether you are an individual who needs to file their W2, or a business owner who needs to get their 1099’22 ready, Acrobat is now more helpful than ever.

For one, you can Adobe Scan all of those paper documents and receipts, and neatly file them into a taxes folder. But OK, we’ve been able to do that before — what else?

Well, here’s where Acrobat Assistant AI becomes useful. It can generate a table with all your expenses, so you can more clearly see what’s going on, what to add to expenses and deductions. Not sure what goes where? Well, the Acrobat AI comes in handy again — it can summarize all the text-heavy rules and quickly let you know exactly what falls in what category.

It can go even further — once your documents are scanned, you can have use the Combine and Organize tool to sort them all in one master PDF file, then find relevant information with simple prompts and searches (What did I pay in “x” taxes?”.

Acrobat Assistant is available straight into Adobe Acrobat, and is ready to help you find, collect, and file all your documents — whether you are filing alone or with the help of a tax preparer, it can help you stay organized and accurate for less headaches along the way.

This will be especially helpful to small business owners, who need to stay on top of prepping while keeping an eye on opportunities to lower tax bills. Again, the Acrobat Assistant is fluent in the latest tax rules! In fact, using Acrobat through the year will make it easier for next season, as it will be an easy, low-maintenance way to keep track of business expenses throughout the year.

Adobe Acrobat and Acrobat Assistant


Even self-employed individuals will find tremendous value in Acrobat’s ability to track and organize the high volume of paper trail that comes with contract work and constantly shuffling through different gigs. Acrobat Assistant’s ability to sift through the constantly-changing regulations will be a huge weight off any contractor’s shoulders.

Acrobat Assistant is a $4.99 add-on to any of the Adobe Acrobat plans you are currently using — even if you are using the free tier. Follow the link below to try out Adobe Acrobat today!



https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

