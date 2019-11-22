Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Software updates Google

Google exterminates a bug that caused tapping noises on some Pixel 4 videos

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 22, 2019, 10:28 AM
Google exterminates a bug that caused tapping noises on some Pixel 4 videos
Just days after the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launched last month, users complained that videos shot on the cameras found on third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram were making clicking, tapping, popping noises. Some compared it to the sound of a metronome, and one person said that the tapping could be heard every half-second to a second. This brought back memories of the 2017 Pixel 2 launch when users heard clicking noises during phone calls. Eventually, Google pushed out a software update that exterminated the bug. Last week, Google, in cooperation with Instagram, said that it will release an update to fix the issue as it relates to that particular app.

Yesterday, Android Police reported that another update, this one for Google's own Playground mode, has been disseminated to Pixel 4 users to fix the same issues. Once called AR Stickers, the Playground mode is found in the Google Camera app and hosts the AR Playmoji that can add 3D characters to photos and videos. What is interesting here is that it appears as though Google will have to issue separate updates to get rid of the tapping on these third-party apps that have their own camera system. So while the update has been received for Playground and one for Instagram is in the works, another will need to be developed and rolled out for Snapchat.


It wouldn't be a Pixel release without these little issues and the subsequent software updates that fix the problems.
$749.67 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$899.00 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 OS: Android 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 5.7" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 2800 mAh
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL OS: Android 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

GodKnowsAll
Reply

1. GodKnowsAll

Posts: 24; Member since: Oct 12, 2012

Damn these phones are always buggy.

posted on 1 hour ago

TBomb
Reply

2. TBomb

Posts: 1657; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

Just in the beginning. They get ironed out in a month or two.

posted on 36 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras
att-5g-network-consumer-launch-galaxy-note-10-plus-5g
AT&T's real 5G network for the masses is launching at last with the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Verizon-Black-Friday-2019-sale-discount-iPhone-Samsung-Pixel-phone-low-price
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: BOGOs on Apple iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, LG phones
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-wearables-tablets
Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets
Samsung-Galaxy-S-11-could-include-90Hz-refresh-rate
Hidden menu hints at 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy S11
Samsung-Galaxy-A71-design-renders-leak
Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-confirmed-december-launch-rumored
Key Galaxy S10 Lite specs confirmed by the FCC ahead of probable December launch

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.