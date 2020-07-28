T-Mobile updates Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to One UI 2.1
As such, T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can expect to get a couple of new camera features like a Pro Video mode, as well as additional sharing features like Quick and Music Share that will make it easier to beam files to nearby contacts.
The update weighs in at 1GB, so it's a pretty sizable download. Keep in mind that this is a staged roll-out, so it will take a few days to reach all T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ units.
In the same piece of news, T-Mobile updated the Note 10 and 10+, but these are the usual security updates that Samsung pushes on a monthly basis. In this case, the update adds the July security patch and weighs in at 210MB.