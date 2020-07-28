T-Mobile Samsung Android Software updates

T-Mobile updates Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to One UI 2.1

by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 28, 2020, 12:46 AM
It's been more than a month since Samsung rolled out One UI 2.1 to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and Note 10, but US carriers have taken their time to test the update and make sure that no issues will prevent users from using their phone after installing One UI 2.1.

T-Mobile is finally done with testing and is now rolling out the One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ (via TmoNews). According to the official changelog published by T-Mobile, the update includes the July security patch and an “all new user interface.” Although it's not mentioned in the changelog, the all new user interface is in fact the One UI 2.1.

As such, T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can expect to get a couple of new camera features like a Pro Video mode, as well as additional sharing features like Quick and Music Share that will make it easier to beam files to nearby contacts.

The update weighs in at 1GB, so it's a pretty sizable download. Keep in mind that this is a staged roll-out, so it will take a few days to reach all T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ units.

In the same piece of news, T-Mobile updated the Note 10 and 10+, but these are the usual security updates that Samsung pushes on a monthly basis. In this case, the update adds the July security patch and weighs in at 210MB.

