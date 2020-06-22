T-Mobile Android 5G

REVVL 5G and REVVL 4+ coming soon to T-Mobile

T-Mobile offering is about to get bigger with two new Android phones: REVVL 5G and REVVL 4+. We already reported about the REVVL 4+ last week, but at that time we didn't know it has a bigger brother.

These phones have a lot in common since they're made by the same company – TCL. The REVVL 4+ is likely to be T-Mobile's version of the TCL 10L, a great mid-range smartphone that made its debut on the market just one month ago.

Just like TCL 10L, the upcoming REVVL 4+ is expected to sport a 6.53-inch IPS FHD+ display, a 4,000 mAh battery, and 6GB RAM. We have yet to confirm the amount of storage (either 64GB or 128GB), but it's safe to assume that TCL will use the same chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

As far as the REVVL 5G goes, XDA Developers recently learned that the phone was recently added to the list of Google Play certified devices. Just like the other REVVL smartphone, this one seems to be a carrier-bound version of the TCL 10 5G, a phone that was revealed back in April but has yet to make its debut on the market.

The REVVL 5G will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. If TCL plans to make the REVVL 5G an exact copy of the TCL 10 5G, then the former will sport a 6.5-inch inch IPS FHD+ display, a quad-camera setup (64MP+8MP+5MP+2MP), a secondary 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

Both will ship with Android 10 onboard and expected to receive at least one major OS update next year. While we don't know when exactly T-Mobile plans to introduce its new REVVL phones, the fact that they've already appeared on Google's official platforms means we won't have to wait too long.

