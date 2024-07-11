T-Mobile's T Life app can drain your phone's battery and tie up its resources





T-Mobile home internet plan. It can also be used to set up SyncUP KIDS smartwatches. But there is an issue with the app. You can also manage your T-Mobile account using the T Life app including the ability to add a line, change your plan, make a payment, get the status of your EIP (Equipment Installment Plan), track your data usage, and manage yourhome internet plan. It can also be used to set up SyncUP KIDS smartwatches. But there is an issue with the app.











A photo posted on Reddit of the T Life app monitored by the AdGuard app shows that in the space of 24 hours, T Life tried to push out over 54,000 ads and 187 tracker requests to the specific T Life user. The ads and trackers were blocked by AdGuard.









One Reddit user said that the number of ads is so high because when the ads, metrics, and analytics APIs are blocked by AdGuard and can't reach their destinations, requests continue to be sent out like a brute force attack. The problem is that the constant attempts to block ads and trackers that follow the user around the internet could drain the battery on a T Life user's phone and tie up some of the device's resources.









It appears from the shared image that Airship (formerly Urban Airship) is the company behind the 187 tracker requests that the T Life had blocked. Airship is a mobile engagement company that uses push notifications, in-app messaging, email, and SMS to send personalized and targeted messages that attempt to reach customers on their mobile devices.