T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Supplemental coverage from space (SCS) is quite possibly the best thing to have happened in the telecom industry since the introduction of 5G. We aren't quite there yet, with T-Mobile and SpaceX being the only companies inching towards a rollout. It could be a while before the two kick off the beta program, according to a T-Mobile employee.
Last week, some iPhone and Samsung users spotted a new Satellite network option on their phones, raising hopes that the beta was about to kick off. However, it could be a while before T-Mobile users can text over satellite.
In the future, voice and data support will also be added. The service will be free, at least at first, for all postpaid customers.
T-Mobile rivals AT&T and Verizon have also forged partnerships to bring satellite connectivity to their customers, but they don't have a concrete timeline for launch. So even though T-Mobile users might be feeling frustrated at having to wait longer than they hoped, the company is the first US carrier to bring satellite-based features to their customers.
T-Mobile and SpaceX have teamed up to use the latter's satellite technology to extend the reach of the former's wireless networks to areas that were previously unreachable. After months of uncertainty, T-Mobile opened registration for beta testing of its direct-to-cell service, which will rely on SpaceX's Starlink constellation, two weeks ago.
According to someone who claims to be a T-Mobile employee, the beta trial is unlikely to begin before late January or early February. The reasoning is that T-Mobile hasn't even launched an employee trial yet. Assuming T-Mobile tests everything internally first, which is an approach most companies take, it seems unlikely that the public beta will begin anytime soon.
The employee trial hasn’t even started yet. My guess is beta trial will be later in January or early February.
ragekutless, Reddit user, December 2024
On top of that, T-Mobile will only open the beta to select individuals with eligible phones, so only a few users will get to try out satellite-powered texting initially. Then, if everything goes to plan, T-Mobile will roll out the service to everyone.
