Google

Google's Pixel 4a could have 5G in at least one variant

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 16, 2020, 6:43 PM
Google's Pixel 4a could have 5G in at least one variant
In the past few months, Pixel 4a rumors have started surfacing, with the latest CAD-based leaks showing off a sleek, bezel-free design. Then, a new rumor claimed the phone would only be released in one size, unlike the 3a and 3a XL of last year. Now, it seems likely that there will definitely be multiple variants of the Pixel 4a—and at least one will feature 5G.

As XDA reported, the latest repository of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) revealed some interesting tidbits about Google’s next mid-rangers and Qualcomm’s latest chipsets. AOSP included three new device codenames—namely, Sunfish, Redfin, and Bramble.

Historically, Pixel devices have had fish-themed codenames, so these three easily fit in. And with the Pixel 4a release window approaching, it’s very likely that these devices are none other than the successors to the 3a.

The code discloses a number of details about these devices, most notably their respective chipsets. ‘Sunfish’ is slated to have the ‘sm7150’ platform, or Snapdragon 730 on board. This chipset was released almost a year ago and is already being used in a number of upper-midrange devices, and it does not support 5G connectivity.

The 730 is a powerful enough chip that was expected to make an appearance on the 4a, so it’s not unexpected to see it in the code. However, it isn’t 5G-compatible, and it isn’t the latest chipset, either. But it isn’t the only processor mentioned.

‘Redfin’ is stated to be based on the Snapdragon 765 SOC, which is a newer and more powerful processor. In fact, it rivals the 845 chip that powered 2018’s flagships, so it would be a definite boost over the 730. What’s more, the 765 chip has a built-in 5G modem, making it more efficient and future-proof.

‘Bramble’ is the last new codename, and it’s also based on the Snapdragon 765. There’s less known about this device, and given how the codename is harder to pin to the fish theme, it might be something other than a Pixel device, such as a development board.

In any case, the likelihood of multiple Pixel 4a variants seems higher than ever, and it seems pretty clear that at least one will feature 5G. Of course, the newer processor might make the 765-powered 4a a lot more expensive than the 730 version. All the more reason to have two variants, perhaps.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year
15-best-strategy-games-for-Android-and-iOS
15 best strategy games for Android and iOS
new-iPad-Pro-2020-release-price-features-updates
iPad Pro 2020: release date, price, specs, features, what to expect
Pixel-4a-iPhone-9-design-specs-camera-price-release-date-expectations
Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9: Google and Apple's upcoming budget phones compared
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
t-mobile-sprint-merger-has-another-hurdle-to-clear
OMG! T-Mobile-Sprint merger faces yet another hurdle it must clear
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless