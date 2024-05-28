Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile disables chat option after getting swarmed with messages about price change

By
0comments
T-Mobile disables chat option after getting swarmed with messages about price change
T-Mobile announced last week that prices for some legacy plans were going up, breaking its promise of never raising rates. Since this commitment was one of the main reasons why many subscribers were with the carrier in the first place, they are understandably fuming with anger at the broken commitment and are even considering switching to another carrier.

T-Mobile was allegedly expecting a backlash. The company took several measures to ensure angry customers don't overwhelm frontline workers and support staff. For instance, the company tried to justify the price increase, which is $2 or $5 depending on your plan for each line, by saying only a small number of its customers would be affected.

The company also increased staffing levels at physical locations and asked managers to be present for the full duration of their shifts.

The carrier even staggered the sending of messages notifying subscribers about the price change throughout the day so that the number of people visiting its stores to inquire about the change or contacting it via phone calls would be manageable.

Another step has now been taken to relieve workers of having to deal with frustrated customers: the online chat option has been removed. As Reddit user indyodie notes, the website no longer has the chat option and if you use the app, you will be given a call instead.

HAHAHAHHAHA T-Mobile created a shit storm that it wasn't ready for. They removed the chat feature from the website and when you try to chat via the app they give you a call. I was told by a supervisor that they can't keep up with demand and had to remove all chat capabilities. 

indyodie also says that a T-Mobile supervisor told them that the chat capabilities were removed because the company couldn't keep up with chat requests, which have presumably risen in the last few days.

Recommended Stories
Whether this will work to deflate the anger of customers or disappoint them even more remains to be seen, but this is another example of how T-Mobile is not handling the situation well.

Already, there's a lot of confusion over which plans have gone up in price, with T-Mobile dealing the matter on a case-to-case basis.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless