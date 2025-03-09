T-Mobile could very well buy your loyalty with its latest offer
If new technologies like satellite texting and 5G Advanced aren't enticing enough for you to ditch your current carrier for T-Mobile, the company is now running another offer to reward you for switching, but this time, it's only for those with a Costco membership.
Some days ago, T-Mobilestarted offering up to $800 per line for customers migrating from another telecom company as well as up to $1,000 in bill credits for a new phone.
T-Mobile has also launched another promotion that's available at select Costco Warehouse locations. This deal will get you $400 for every line when you ditch your current carrier and activate a new line on the Go5G Plus/Next or Go5G Business Plus/Next plan.
The deal can only be applied to up to four lines per account and the Visa card will be issued after 90 days of service. You will only be able to use it at T-Mobile or Costco and it will expire in 6 months. Apparently, other plans, including retired plans such as ONE and Magenta, also qualify for this rebate.
If you have canceled any lines in the past 90 days, you will need to reactivate them to be eligible for this offer.
If you haven't been happy with your service provider lately, this is the perfect opportunity to jump ship.
T-Mobile and Costco have a new deal for customers looking to ditch their current provider. | Image Credit - Costco
The payout will be split into two parts. You will get a $250 Prepaid Visa Card when you activate a new line on an eligible plan and bring your number from AT&T, Verizon, Claro, UScellular, Xfinity, Spectrum, or Liberty Puerto Rico.
The remaining amount will be paid in the form of a $150 Costco Shop Card. This will require you to buy a device and agree to financing terms on your newly activated line. This part of the promotion is available for a maximum of 12 lines per account. This offer must be redeemed within 30 days, but the card will only be delivered after the line has been active for 90 days.
