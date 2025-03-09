GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

T-Mobile could very well buy your loyalty with its latest offer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Costco
If new technologies like satellite texting and 5G Advanced aren't enticing enough for you to ditch your current carrier for T-Mobile, the company is now running another offer to reward you for switching, but this time, it's only for those with a Costco membership.

Some days ago, T-Mobilestarted offering up to $800 per line for customers migrating from another telecom company as well as up to $1,000 in bill credits for a new phone.



T-Mobile has also launched another promotion that's available at select Costco Warehouse locations. This deal will get you $400 for every line when you ditch your current carrier and activate a new line on the Go5G Plus/Next or Go5G Business Plus/Next plan.

The payout will be split into two parts. You will get a $250 Prepaid Visa Card when you activate a new line on an eligible plan and bring your number from AT&T, Verizon, Claro, UScellular, Xfinity, Spectrum, or Liberty Puerto Rico.

The deal can only be applied to up to four lines per account and the Visa card will be issued after 90 days of service. You will only be able to use it at T-Mobile or Costco and it will expire in 6 months. Apparently, other plans, including retired plans such as ONE and Magenta, also qualify for this rebate.

The remaining amount will be paid in the form of a $150 Costco Shop Card. This will require you to buy a device and agree to financing terms on your newly activated line. This part of the promotion is available for a maximum of 12 lines per account. This offer must be redeemed within 30 days, but the card will only be delivered after the line has been active for 90 days.

If you have canceled any lines in the past 90 days, you will need to reactivate them to be eligible for this offer.

If you haven't been happy with your service provider lately, this is the perfect opportunity to jump ship.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

Upcoming Gemini model will connect with your Google Search history to give you personalized help
Upcoming Gemini model will connect with your Google Search history to give you personalized help
Apple has resorted to this very unusual strategy for its iPhones, iPads, and more this year
Apple has resorted to this very unusual strategy for its iPhones, iPads, and more this year
Affordable Apple Watch SE 2 gets a rare discount on Amazon, making it a top seller
Affordable Apple Watch SE 2 gets a rare discount on Amazon, making it a top seller
The display on some Pixel models has an annoying bug that one setting change might fix
The display on some Pixel models has an annoying bug that one setting change might fix
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Wireless carriers T-Mobile and AT&T are dominating the most famous street in America
Wireless carriers T-Mobile and AT&T are dominating the most famous street in America
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless