Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment

By
1comment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
Try as it might to mold its words, T-Mobile cannot escape the fact that it broke its promise to its customers by hiking legacy plan prices. The carrier's so-called commitment to never raise prices was deceptive and misleading and many consumers have responded by ditching the company or complaining against it to the FCC. Even T-Mobile's own AI system says it's in the wrong.

T-Mobile has a bunch of AI tools called 'Superpowers' for employees which aim to make the jobs of employees easier. Like other AI systems, it has presumably been trained on T-Mobile's internal documents and policies.

While T-Mobile continues to insist that it did nothing wrong by raising prices and is not even honoring its promise of paying customers' last month's bills if they decide to leave the company due to the price hike in some cases, its AI chatbot apparently only spits facts.



The chatbot, which is only accessible by employees, says that Price Locked plans, including those protected by the Un-Contract guarantee, are not supposed to go up in price. The bot says that T-Mobile cannot increase prices for old plans as long as customers stay with the company and don't switch to another plan.

The bot even says that T-Mobile would be breaching its contract with customers if it went back on its promise and such a step would be unfair and could lead to legal troubles for the company. It also thinks that a price increase could harm T-Mobile's reputation.

Since AI-powered chatbots are prone to something called hallucination, they sometimes make things up, and so whatever T-Mobile's chatbot said cannot be interpreted as its official statement by any means.

That said, the bot has simply restated what was known all along and is further evidence that T-Mobile's actions are not consistent with its words. For instance, the bot said that plans protected by the Un-Contract Promise are price-locked, but customers on those plans, including subscribers on the ONE plan, did see their bills go up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless