T-Mobile and Boost Mobile have "Back to School" deals that are available now

T-Mobile and Boost Mobile have "Back to School" deals that are available now
Parents, can you feel it? It's almost August and pretty soon your kids will be going back to school. It also means that retailers will be offering special deals and this includes T-Mobile and Boost Mobile. The latter, after combining with Boost Infinite last week, covers 99% of the U.S. with 5G and its customers have access to more cell towers than subscribers to any other U.S. wireless firm. Both T-Mobile and Boost feature Standalone 5G networks built for 5G from the getgo allowing them to deliver faster download speeds.

Starting today, when adding a line or switching to Go5G Plus/Next on T-Mobile, you can score a free Motorola Razr+ or Motorola Razr, up to $1,000 off. Or trade-in an eligible device and switch to Go5G to get half off (up to $500) on the Motorola Razr+ or Motorola Razr. If you add a line or trade-in a device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next, you can walk away with a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or take up to $1,100 off the price of a Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Add a watch line on your T-Mobile account and you'll be eligible to receive a free 40mm or 44mm Galaxy Watch 7, or take up to $380 off the price of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. If you buy a Galaxy Watch from T-Mobile and add a watch line, you are eligible to grab a free Galaxy Watch (up to $350). Lastly, purchase a pair of select Galaxy Buds, add three accessories (case, screen protector, charger) and you can take 25% off the total price (in-store only).

Boost Mobile's Back to School event starts today and runs through August 31st. Promotions include:

  • New customers who port their number can buy a Moto 5G Stylus (2024) and get a second one free. The same deal applies to the Celero 5G 2024.
  • Any new customer who switches to Boost Mobile can choose one of the following devices to receive for free: Celero 5G SC, Celero 5G 2024, Moto G 5G (2024), Moto 5G Stylus (2024), Samsung Galaxy A15 and the Samsung Galaxy A25.
  • New customers who sign up for Boost Mobile’s $65 Unlimited Access plan can get the iPhone 11 for the ridiculously low price of $29.99.
  • Existing customers can take advantage of BOGO offers on the Celero 5G 2024 and the Moto 5G Stylus (2024).
  • Existing customers who add a line to their account can buy the Moto G 5G (2023) for only $25 and the Samsung Galaxy A15 for just $15.

It&#039;s time to get the kiddies prepared for another year of school. | Image credit-Boost Mobile - T-Mobile and Boost Mobile have &quot;Back to School&quot; deals that are available now
It's time to get the kiddies prepared for another year of school. | Image credit-Boost Mobile

Starting today through August 31st, head over to a Boost Mobile store and score a free backpack loaded with supplies. Better hurry, first come, first served. Each backpack is filled with a notebook, folders, crayons, ruler, and erasers, all of the things your kid needs to succeed in school.
