T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

T-Mobile

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon





Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MVNO MobileX, December 2024





Adderton has also rubbished the claim that unlocked phones will lead to an increase in the price, arguing it's baked into the cost of phones, similar to how carriers don't pay for perks like free subscription service out of pocket.



Adderton has revealed that people often tell him that locked devices prevent them from migrating to MobileX, and in some cases, devices remain locked to carriers even after they have been paid off.



Recommended Stories





Adderton's apprehension may be unwarranted, as even though some Republicans have opposed the unlocking proposal, Brendan Carr, who has been nominated to lead the FCC, is open to it.



Another telecom veteran who wants the unlocking requirement enforced is Whitey Bluestein. He believes that technology has progressed to a point that locking phones is no longer necessary and points to Verizon as an example of how carriers can survive just fine after a 60-day unlocking policy. Verizon already has a 60-day unlocking policy, which was imposed on it after some transactions in 2021. He fears that the incoming US administration may not feel as strongly about the need for a shorter unlocking policy as the outgoing leadership.Adderton's apprehension may be unwarranted, as even though some Republicans have opposed the unlocking proposal, Brendan Carr, who has been nominated to lead the FCC, is open to it.Another telecom veteran who wants the unlocking requirement enforced is Whitey Bluestein. He believes that technology has progressed to a point that locking phones is no longer necessary and points toas an example of how carriers can survive just fine after a 60-day unlocking policy.already has a 60-day unlocking policy, which was imposed on it after some transactions in 2021.





Whitey Bluestein, Board Member and Board Advisor at Bluestein & Associates, July 2024





The unlocking item is on the back burner for now and it could be a while before a decision is made.