T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

T-Mobile AT&T
t-mobile fcc unlock
The arrival of the holiday season has prompted carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T to announce new deals on phones and tablets but some folks in the industry believe the perks are just a farce.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to pass a law that would make it mandatory for all carriers to unlock phones within 60 days of activation. T-Mobile and AT&T have vehemently opposed the proposed rule, arguing it would impact their ability to offer discounts and fight fraud. They have also accused the FCC of regulatory overreach.

While discounts and freebies are great, the gift that consumers have been waiting for is a reasonable, uniform unlocking policy across the industry. A 60-day unlocking period would make it easier for customers to switch providers. This could boost migration to MVNOs, which rely on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to provide service, and are often cheaper compared to traditional carriers.

Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MVNO MobileX which users Verizon's towers, says that carriers are only using fraud and device discounts as an excuse to keep people beholden to their networks. Adderton also founded Boost Mobile in 2000.

It’s an antiquated practice that was brought about by carriers coming up with ways to be able to keep customers on their network longer, to reduce churn and give them more revenue and a much better valuation on their subscribers.
Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MVNO MobileX, December 2024

Adderton has also rubbished the claim that unlocked phones will lead to an increase in the price, arguing it's baked into the cost of phones, similar to how carriers don't pay for perks like free subscription service out of pocket.

Adderton has revealed that people often tell him that locked devices prevent them from migrating to MobileX, and in some cases, devices remain locked to carriers even after they have been paid off.

He fears that the incoming US administration may not feel as strongly about the need for a shorter unlocking policy as the outgoing leadership.

Adderton's apprehension may be unwarranted, as even though some Republicans have opposed the unlocking proposal, Brendan Carr, who has been nominated to lead the FCC, is open to it.

Another telecom veteran who wants the unlocking requirement enforced is Whitey Bluestein. He believes that technology has progressed to a point that locking phones is no longer necessary and points to Verizon as an example of how carriers can survive just fine after a 60-day unlocking policy. Verizon already has a 60-day unlocking policy, which was imposed on it after some transactions in 2021.

Phone locking rules protect Mobile Operators from losing customers to other Service Providers who offer better pricing, better service, better care, better coverage, better promotions, better commercials or celebrity spokespeople, for any reason whatsoever. Mobile Operators can assure payment on handset contracts in the same way the financial industry recovers when customers don’t fulfil their contracts rather than denying critical communications services.
Whitey Bluestein, Board Member and Board Advisor at Bluestein & Associates, July 2024

The unlocking item is on the back burner for now and it could be a while before a decision is made.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

