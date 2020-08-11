Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

T-Mobile iOS Apple Deals

T-Mobile kicks off new trade-in deals for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 11, 2020, 4:04 AM
T-Mobile kicks off new trade-in deals for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Max
T-Mobile is making it harder to choose between the new Galaxy Note 20 series and Apple's most recent flagships by rolling out new trade-in deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Max. Of course, if you're an Android fan, you're probably waiting for the Galaxy Note 20, but if you're not, here is how much you'll be required to spend for a brand new iPhone 11.

Keep in mind that these deals require trade-ins, so if you don't have a relatively new flagship smartphone, you won't qualify for higher discounts. That being said, let's dive in and see what T-Mobile has in store for Apple fans.

First off, if you're going for the base model, the iPhone 11, T-Mobile lets you save up to $350 if you trade in an iPhone XS, XS Max, XR or X. If you have an older iPhone 8/Plus or iPhone 7/Plus, you'll get a $200 discount. Finally, the iPhone 6s/Plus and iPhone 6/Plus trade-ins will save you $100 when you buy the iPhone 11 from T-Mobile.

Moving on to the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro/Max, this is where you'll be getting even higher discounts. If you trade in an iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 11 Pro/Max will be $550 cheaper. If you're willing to trade in an iPhone XS, XR, or X, T-Mobile offers a $500 discount on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max.

Finally, for a $350 discount on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max, you must trade in an iPhone 8/8 Plus or iPhone 7/Plus, whereas trading in an iPhone 6s/Plus or iPhone 6/Plus will drop the iPhone 11 Pro/Max price by $200.



If you're not a T-Mobile customer, you can get an even better deal. If you switch to T-Mobile, you can buy a new iPhone on a monthly payment plan, trade in a specific phone, and get a second iPhone 11 for free. The eligible trade-in devices for this deal are as follow (via TmoNews):


If you have a slightly older smartphone that you want to trade in to take advantage of the “iPhone 11 On Us” promotion, you'll be getting up to $500 off instead of a free phone. Here are the qualifying devices for this deal:

  • Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 6s or 6s Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 series, S8 series, Galaxy Note 8
  • Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL
  • OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, 6 or 6T
  • LG G8 or G7 ThinQ, V50 or V40 ThinQ

Free iPhone 11 Pro when you switch to T-Mobile and eligible trade-in


There's one other T-Mobile deal that's worth highlighting, which will save you a lot of money when you buy the iPhone 11 Pro/Max. Just like the deal above, you could basically get the iPhone 11 Pro for free by switching to T-Mobile trading in a rather new flagship in good condition. For up to $1000 off on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max, you must trade in one of the following devices:

  • Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series, S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Note 9
  • Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL
  • OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro 5G McLaren
  • LG V60 ThinQ

It's possible to get a whopping discount on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max even if you don't own any of the flagships above. For $800 off on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max, you'll have to switch to T-Mobile and trade in one of the following phones:

  • Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 series, S8 series, Galaxy Note 8
  • Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL
  • OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, 6 or 6T
  • LG G8 or G7 ThinQ, V50 or V40 ThinQ

Keep in mind that you must trade in in-store for the “iPhone 11 On Us” promotion. If you trade in at a store, you'll receive your trade-in credit instantly. Make sure to send T-Mobile your qualifying trade-in within 30 days of receiving the iPhone you ordered to receive your trade-in credit on your bill within two bill cycles.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
iPhone 11 on
$610 Apple iPhone 11 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 10 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro Max on
$700 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro on
$950 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

