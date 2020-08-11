T-Mobile kicks off new trade-in deals for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Max









If you're not a T-Mobile customer, you can get an even better deal. If you switch to T-Mobile, you can buy a new iPhone on a monthly payment plan, trade in a specific phone, and get a second iPhone 11 for free. The eligible trade-in devices for this deal are as follow (via



Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, Note 9

Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL

OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro 5G McLaren

LG V60 ThinQ

If you have a slightly older smartphone that you want to trade in to take advantage of the “



Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 6s or 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 series, S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL, Pixel 3a or 3a XL

OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, 6 or 6T

LG G8 or G7 ThinQ, V50 or V40 ThinQ

There's one other T-Mobile deal that's worth highlighting, which will save you a lot of money when you buy the iPhone 11 Pro/Max. Just like the deal above, you could basically get the iPhone 11 Pro for free by switching to T-Mobile trading in a rather new flagship in good condition. For up to $1000 off on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max, you must trade in one of the following devices:



It's possible to get a whopping discount on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max even if you don't own any of the flagships above. For $800 off on the iPhone 11 Pro/Max, you'll have to switch to T-Mobile and trade in one of the following phones:



Keep in mind that you must trade in in-store for the "iPhone 11 On Us" promotion. If you trade in at a store, you'll receive your trade-in credit instantly. Make sure to send T-Mobile your qualifying trade-in within 30 days of receiving the iPhone you ordered to receive your trade-in credit on your bill within two bill cycles.