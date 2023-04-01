Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Superb deal makes the Apple iPad mini a total bargain

Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Superb deal makes the Apple iPad mini a total bargain
Gone are the days when tablets were seen as humongous phones. They are a distinct product category now and Apple's tablets even have their own operating system. So, if you have been thinking about getting a tablet, Apple's sixth-generation iPad mini is on sale.

The iPad mini is the perfect size for recreational use and occasional productivity work. It has an 8.3 inches Liquid Retina screen so it's not unwieldy like Apple's other tablets. So, if you are always on the go or just need a tablet that you can hold comfortably for long periods of time while you are sitting on a couch, this is the tablet to go for. 

iPad mini 64GB

8.3 inches Liquid Retina display | A 15 Bionic | 12MP rear camera | 12MP ultra-wide camera | 10 hours of battery life | USB‑C connector | Touch ID
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Despite its compact size, the iPad mini is really powerful. It's powered by the A15 Bionic, the same chip that also fuels the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. It's perfect for general web browsing, using apps, reading emails, updating calendars, taking notes, and reading books. On top of that, it can also handle demanding games like a champ. 

It's also fast enough for moderate productivity tasks. You can also attach a mouse and a keyboard to it.

The slate has a 12MP rear camera which is perfectly okay for quick photos and document scans. The front camera is a 12MP ultra-wide unit with Apple's fancy Center Stage feature.

Other features include Touch ID, a USB‑C connector for compatibility with a wide array of accessories, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The bottom line is that if you need a compact yet powerful tablet that can run multiple apps simultaneously but don't want to break the bank, the iPad mini 2021 is perfect for you.

It was already the best-value tablet of 2023 and right now it's even more affordable. The 64GB WiFi model costs $499 but Amazon has wiped $100 off the price, making it a total bargain.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google explains why it feels sorry for iPhone users stuck with iMessage
Google explains why it feels sorry for iPhone users stuck with iMessage
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Images of Sony's rumored WF-C700 mid-range earbuds leak along with a blue variant of the WH-1000XM5s
Images of Sony's rumored WF-C700 mid-range earbuds leak along with a blue variant of the WH-1000XM5s
iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons could feature sensitivity toggle to work with gloves and cases
iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons could feature sensitivity toggle to work with gloves and cases
Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Samsung rides Galaxy S23 series success to beat Apple in February smartphone sales
Samsung rides Galaxy S23 series success to beat Apple in February smartphone sales
One UI 5.1 rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US
One UI 5.1 rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US
Vote now: What's your favorite type of headphones?
Vote now: What's your favorite type of headphones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless