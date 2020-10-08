Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Accessories Apple Wearables

The Apple Watch 6 pulse oximeter doesn't have FDA clearance, here's why

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 08, 2020, 5:41 AM
The Apple Watch 6 pulse oximeter doesn't have FDA clearance, here's why
Unlike what it did with the electrocardiogram (ECG) function on its Watch series, Apple didn't seek FDA approval for the pulse oximeter on the new Watch 6. In order to have its devices approved for the ECG feature, Apple spent years researching possibilities for this to happen with a humble smartwatch and artificial intelligence learning together with US healthcare staples like the Mayo Clinic.

The pulse ox function, on the other hand, can skate away with having to undergo a Class II device approval at the FDA by not claiming any therapeutic uses of the feature, and Apple simply marketing it as a "wellness" function, reports the Verge.

Thus, instead of having to prove that the pulse oximeter on the Apple Watch 6 works at least as good as other such devices to gain FDA clearance, Apple preferred to simply list the option as an auxiliary feature, no different than the approaches other smartwatch makers like Huawei or Garmin use for their own pulse ox meters.


Needless to say, Apple's Watch 6 will be more popular than all other such devices in the US, and there might soon be a critical mass of participants for enough studies and research on the health aspects of the pulse oximeter. Still, according to Michael Matheny, co-director of the Center for Improving the Public’s Health through Informatics at Vanderbilt University: 

The distinction between a feature used for wellness and one used for medical monitoring is important — one has been cleared by experts, and the other hasn’t. But those differences often aren’t clear to people buying a product like an Apple Watch, particularly when the marketing blurs the line — as Apple did when it directly compared the heart monitoring features on the watch to the new pulse oximeter. “A lot of times, patients and consumers don’t really understand the difference. So they’ll start using the device and relying on the information.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Sony WF-SP800N review
Popular stories
LG Wing review
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream
Popular stories
Motorola Razr 2020 Review: Win some, lose some

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless