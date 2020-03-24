Medical workers are using smart rings to track first signs of coronavirus

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 24, 2020, 5:27 AM
Medical workers are using smart rings to track first signs of coronavirus
Last week, smart thermometers were added to the coronavirus-fighting arsenal, and now, smart rings are going in as well. The idea is very similar - one of the first symptoms of the COVID-19 infection is the rise in body temperature. And while thermometers are far better at measuring this vital stat, smart rings are small, light, and can be worn all the time.

Dr. Ashley Mason, a UCSF assistant psychiatry professor, developed the project after her research on treating depression with sauna and extreme temperature was halted to give way to the more urgent viral matter. Dr. Mason quickly saw the connection between body temperature and coronavirus and texted Harpreet Rai, the CEO of Oura Health. It became clear that the Oura smart rings, which were to be used in saunas to track body temperature in the depression study, can be helpful in the current coronavirus situation as well.

As a pilot study of the partnership, ER doctors at UCSF Medical Center and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are already wearing around 2,000 Oura rings that will help them detect early signs of fever, get tested, and self-isolate if necessary, Engadget reports. Oura has also made a plea to more than 150,000 smart ring users to share their data in an attempt to track the early onset of the disease on a larger scale.

There’s one case that precedes the large scale study that gives the researchers a reason to be optimistic. A Finish businessman went to a hospital to test himself for COVID-19 after his Oura ring showed an increase in body temperature. The test came out positive and the man self-isolated to prevent spreading the virus. “Without a device telling me this, I would’ve just thought that I was a bit tired due to the dog waking me up twice during the night,” the man wrote in an email to The Chronicle.

According to Dr. Mason, the coronavirus is expected to return in the fall and having all the available tools ready is key in fighting the pandemic.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless