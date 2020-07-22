iOS Android Apps

Spotify rolls out video podcasts to free and premium users worldwide

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 22, 2020, 1:46 PM
Spotify rolls out video podcasts to free and premium users worldwide
Podcasts are a thing for several years now, but they only recently blow up. Spotify and other music streaming services are pushing out lots of features related to podcasts, including the option to see the actual podcasters, while listening to them.

Spotify revealed today that it's now rolling out a new video podcast feature with select podcasts, which will allow both free and premium users to listen to or watch these podcasts. Spotify also highlighted some of the podcasts that will benefit from video integration: Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast.


Regardless of whether you're using an Android or iOS device, you can watch podcasts by pressing the play icon that usually appears on compatible podcasts. They should start automatically and sync almost immediately with the audio feed.

The option to download the audio on your phone so that you can listen to your favorite podcasts on the go will remain available. Keep in mind that the video feature will only roll out in countries where podcasts are supported.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Before folding Sprint, T-Mobile unveils the best unlimited 5G plan price and free 5G phones
Popular stories
Best T-Mobile phones in 2020
Popular stories
These new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G features make it the best foldable phone
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless