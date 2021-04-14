Spotify introduces a new Podcast Charts experience
Most of the changes announced today are meant to offer a smoother experience to podcast listeners, such as the Top Podcasts chart, which is determined by an algorithm based on recent unique listener numbers and overall follower counts.
The third and last important addition to Spotify's podcast feature is the web experience, which has been improved with charts that can be easily browsed and explored. For the time being, the new webpage shows US charts only, but Spotify promised to bring the experience to more markets if it proves to be a success.