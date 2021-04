Spotify introduces a new Podcast Charts experience

Spotify continues to bet big on podcasts . The streaming service announced earlier today a new Podcast Charts experience for users on mobile and desktop, which will allow them to discover podcasts they might like, as well as view charts.Most of the changes announced today are meant to offer a smoother experience to podcast listeners, such as the Top Podcasts chart, which is determined by an algorithm based on recent unique listener numbers and overall follower counts.Also, a new discovery mechanism has been added that shows what podcast episodes are trending, allowing Spotify listeners to find what they're looking for based on topic, not just popularity. The chart is called Top Episodes and is determined by recent unique listener numbers.The third and last important addition to Spotify's podcast feature is the web experience, which has been improved with charts that can be easily browsed and explored. For the time being, the new webpage shows US charts only, but Spotify promised to bring the experience to more markets if it proves to be a success.