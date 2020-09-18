Spotify Podcasts: Push notifications for new episodes feature is finally coming
It may seem evident for an app, supporting podcasts, to have notifications available if you would want to never miss a new episode of a show. However, at the launch of Spotify’s podcast section, and even months after that, Spotify did not offer this possibility to its users. In order to compete with the biggest in the podcast business, this is quite the necessary feature.
Although not everyone would want to get push notifications, there’s a good amount of people that actually want to be among the first to listen to a new podcast episode of someone they like. Now, in order to benefit from this feature, you need to, quite understandably, follow the podcast series you want to get notifications for and then enable the feature.
This new feature is available for both premium and free users of Spotify. The update is enrolling starting today for mobile devices, so you should be able to get it pretty soon.