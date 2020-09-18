Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Software updates Apps

Spotify Podcasts: Push notifications for new episodes feature is finally coming

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 18, 2020, 1:29 AM
Spotify Podcasts: Push notifications for new episodes feature is finally coming
Spotify is now finally adding a crucial feature to its podcasts section, making users finally able to get notifications for upcoming new podcasts they have followed. Engadget reports that now, thanks to a new update, users will be able to benefit from this feature.

It may seem evident for an app, supporting podcasts, to have notifications available if you would want to never miss a new episode of a show. However, at the launch of Spotify’s podcast section, and even months after that, Spotify did not offer this possibility to its users. In order to compete with the biggest in the podcast business, this is quite the necessary feature.

Although not everyone would want to get push notifications, there’s a good amount of people that actually want to be among the first to listen to a new podcast episode of someone they like. Now, in order to benefit from this feature, you need to, quite understandably, follow the podcast series you want to get notifications for and then enable the feature.


This new feature is available for both premium and free users of Spotify. The update is enrolling starting today for mobile devices, so you should be able to get it pretty soon.

