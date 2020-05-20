Sony patent shows Xperia phone with pop-up speakers

This design solution may have something to do with Sony’s OmniBalance philosophy that ruled Xperia phones a few years ago. The idea is quite cool, and both parts can act independently, depending on the scenario. When you need to snap a quick selfie, only the top part pops-up. During a call, both moving parts activate, and if you want to record audio, the bottom part extends (pops-down?). It’s a clever solution that allows for a cleaner design, as all the sensors, microphones, antennas, and speakers can be housed in these sliding parts.