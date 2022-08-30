Sony buys European studio to expand its mobile games portfolio
Although Sony’s mobile business is no longer what it was several years ago, the Japanese giant continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the gaming and movie industry. Even though it slowed down its development of triple A games in the last few years due to the pandemic, Sony announced today it’s committed to investing big in mobile gaming.
Interestingly enough, the European studio with offices in Helsinki and Berlin is already working on an unannounced new AAA mobile live service action game.
Obviously, the newly acquired studio will be joining Sony’s PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. Although it’s unlikely that Savage Game Studios’ upcoming game is one of Japanese giant’s famous IPs, we can safely assume that Sony’s ultimate goal is to bring franchises like Uncharted and God of War to mobile.
After creating the so-called PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, Sony confirmed it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Savage Game Studios, a European developer led by veterans who worked at Rovio, Zynga, Supercell, Wargaming, Insomniac and Kabam.
PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond console, bringing incredible new games to more people than ever before. Acquiring the talented team at Savage Game Studios is another strategic step towards that goal. Our move into mobile, like our expansion into PC and live service games, strengthens our capabilities and our community, and complements PlayStation Studios’ purpose to make the best games that we can.
