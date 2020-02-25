Nokia's exclusive partnership ends as Sony starts using ZEISS optics for Xperia phones
HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia phones, announced about three years ago an “exclusive partnership” that allowed the Finnish company to include ZEISS lenses inside Nokia cameras. Well, that exclusivity seems to have run out, as Sony will now benefit from the collaboration with ZEISS as well.
Sony's new flagship smartphone Xperia 1 II will feature ZEISS optics with T*(T-Star) anti-reflective coating to enhance the quality of images and deliver the best photography experience to consumers. Xperia 1 II offers the world's first1 smartphone with up to 20fps AF/AE tracking burst.
Although it might not be obvious from the wording in the official statement, the Xperia 1 II doesn't actually feature ZEISS lenses. A Sony representative told us that the flagship still packs Sony lenses, but they have been calibrated by ZEISS.
As far as the collaboration with HMD Global goes, the Finnish company confirmed it will continue to develop “exclusive experiences together with ZEISS,” which could mean anything from calibrating lenses to adding ZEISS optics inside Nokia phones.
ZEISS-branded cameras were an important differentiator factor for Nokia flagships, but now that it's gone, it's probably time for the Finnish company to focus on further improving the camera quality or come up with something new.
As far as the collaboration with HMD Global goes, the Finnish company confirmed it will continue to develop “exclusive experiences together with ZEISS,” which could mean anything from calibrating lenses to adding ZEISS optics inside Nokia phones.
ZEISS-branded cameras were an important differentiator factor for Nokia flagships, but now that it's gone, it's probably time for the Finnish company to focus on further improving the camera quality or come up with something new.
1 Comment
1. xabob
Posts: 6; Member since: 17 min ago
posted on 12 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):