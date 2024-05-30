Sony Xperia 10 VI: Battery and Charging Test Results

But does this make the Xperia 10 VI the best battery on a compact phone?





Sony Xperia 10 VI

( 5000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 53m Ranks #13 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 38m Browsing 10h 53m Average is 15h 15m Video 13h 26m Average is 10h 2m Gaming 8h 29m Average is 7h 37m Charging speed 20W Charger 41% 30 min 1h 43m Full charge Ranks #70 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 0W Charger 0% 30 min 0h Full charge





Pixel 8a and With a final score of 6 hours and 53 minutes, it beats rivals like theand Galaxy A55 , but loses the battery life competition against the OnePlus 12R.





Let's dive deeper and look at the results.





Browsing Test results





Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 10 VI 10h 53 min Sony Xperia 10 V 28h 20 min Google Pixel 8a 13h 53 min OnePlus 12R 15h 41 min Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 14h 40 min View all





The Xperia 10 VI scores nearly 11 hours of web browsing, which below the average and a bit surprising. On this test we see some strange anomalies: last year's Xperia 10 V scored an insane 28+ hours, and now we are back to normality with its successor.





There is no rational explanation behind this unfortunately, and we have to attribute it to some strange way Sony phones are processing this test, or a tweak in the software layer.





Compared to other rivals, the Xperia 10 VI ends up quite a bit behind in this low-intensity battery test.









YouTube Test results





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 10 VI 13h 26 min Sony Xperia 10 V 16h 29 min Google Pixel 8a 8h 34 min OnePlus 12R 12h 35 min Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 8h 15 min View all





But the Xperia 10 VI more than makes up for that early loss with outstanding performance when it comes to YouTube video streaming, our second battery metric.





It lasts for nearly 13 hours and a half, beating the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55 easily! This is impressive as thirteen hours of non-stop video over a Wi-Fi connection is way more than you could watch in a day.





3D Gaming Test results





3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 10 VI 8h 29 min Sony Xperia 10 V 9h 17 min Google Pixel 8a 7h 16 min OnePlus 12R 13h 37 min Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 9h 55 min View all





With a score of about 8 hours and a half, the Pixel is close to the average in this category.





Our 3D Gaming test is different than the rest in that it stresses specifically the GPU of a phone and introduces a totally different load than the other, CPU-based battery tests.





Remember that for this test, we also run all the phones using the same graphics settings and the same 60Hz refresh rate to ensure uniformity.





Charging Test





Full Charge Lower is better 15 Mins (%) Higher is better 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Sony Xperia 10 VI 1h 43 min

22%

41%

Sony Xperia 10 V No data

No data

No data

Google Pixel 8a 1h 46 min

22%

42%

OnePlus 12R 0h 27 min

63%

No data

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 1h 27 min

25%

49%

View all





A full charge of that 5,000mAh battery inside the Xperia 10 VI takes 1 hour and 43 minutes, which is on the sluggish side, and about as fast as the Google Pixel 8a charging rate.





In this category, the OnePlus 12R is the undisputed leader, as it charges fully in just 27 minutes!





Wireless Charging





Unfortunately, the Xperia 10 VI does not support wireless charging.





Do you have any other questions about the Xperia battery and charging performance and characteristics? Hit us up in the comments below!

The Xperia has gone through our extensive PhoneArena Battery Score testing and the results are in!