Sony Xperia 10 VI: Battery and Charging Test Results

Sony Xperia 10 VI battery and charging
The Sony Xperia 10 VI comes with a 5,000mAh battery on board, and when you compare this size to other compact phones with a similar 6.1-inch size, it's a bigger battery.

But does this make the Xperia 10 VI the best battery on a compact phone?

The Xperia has gone through our extensive PhoneArena Battery Score testing and the results are in! 

Sony Xperia 10 VI
( 5000 mAh )
Sony Xperia 10 VI
Battery Life Estimate
6h 53m
Ranks #13 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 38m
Browsing
10h 53m
Average is 15h 15m
Video
13h 26m
Average is 10h 2m
Gaming
8h 29m
Average is 7h 37m
Charging speed
20W
Charger
41%
30 min
1h 43m
Full charge
Ranks #70 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
0W
Charger
0%
30 min
0h
Full charge

With a final score of 6 hours and 53 minutes, it beats rivals like the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55, but loses the battery life competition against the OnePlus 12R.

Let's dive deeper and look at the results.

Browsing Test results


Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Sony Xperia 10 VI10h 53 min
Sony Xperia 10 V28h 20 min
Google Pixel 8a13h 53 min
OnePlus 12R15h 41 min
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G14h 40 min
View all

The Xperia 10 VI scores nearly 11 hours of web browsing, which below the average and a bit surprising. On this test we see some strange anomalies: last year's Xperia 10 V scored an insane 28+ hours, and now we are back to normality with its successor.

There is no rational explanation behind this unfortunately, and we have to attribute it to some strange way Sony phones are processing this test, or a tweak in the software layer.

Compared to other rivals, the Xperia 10 VI ends up quite a bit behind in this low-intensity battery test.


YouTube Test results


Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Sony Xperia 10 VI13h 26 min
Sony Xperia 10 V16h 29 min
Google Pixel 8a8h 34 min
OnePlus 12R12h 35 min
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G8h 15 min
View all

But the Xperia 10 VI more than makes up for that early loss with outstanding performance when it comes to YouTube video streaming, our second battery metric.

It lasts for nearly 13 hours and a half, beating the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55 easily! This is impressive as thirteen hours of non-stop video over a Wi-Fi connection is way more than you could watch in a day.

3D Gaming Test results


3D Gaming(hours)Higher is better
Sony Xperia 10 VI8h 29 min
Sony Xperia 10 V9h 17 min
Google Pixel 8a7h 16 min
OnePlus 12R13h 37 min
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G9h 55 min
View all

With a score of about 8 hours and a half, the Pixel is close to the average in this category.

Our 3D Gaming test is different than the rest in that it stresses specifically the GPU of a phone and introduces a totally different load than the other, CPU-based battery tests.

Remember that for this test, we also run all the phones using the same graphics settings and the same 60Hz refresh rate to ensure uniformity.

Charging Test


Full ChargeLower is better15 Mins(%)Higher is better30 Mins(%)Higher is better
Sony Xperia 10 VI1h 43 min
22%
41%
Sony Xperia 10 VNo data
No data
No data
Google Pixel 8a1h 46 min
22%
42%
OnePlus 12R0h 27 min
63%
No data
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G1h 27 min
25%
49%
View all

A full charge of that 5,000mAh battery inside the Xperia 10 VI takes 1 hour and 43 minutes, which is on the sluggish side, and about as fast as the Google Pixel 8a charging rate.

In this category, the OnePlus 12R is the undisputed leader, as it charges fully in just 27 minutes!

Wireless Charging


Unfortunately, the Xperia 10 VI does not support wireless charging.

Do you have any other questions about the Xperia battery and charging performance and characteristics? Hit us up in the comments below!

