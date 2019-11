Save up to $150 on the Sony Xperia 10 Plus at Amazon, B&H and Best Buy

Sony Xperia 10 Plus is among the six smartphones that the Japanese company will upgrade to Android 10 next year. The announcement made earlier this month includes a total of eight smartphone names that will receive Android 10 updates starting this year.The Xperia 10 Plus is a mid-range device that typically sells for $430, but since Black Friday is upon use, bargain hunters can score a much better deal on the smartphone. If this is the phone you've been looking for, you'll be happy to know that Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy offer a $100 discount on the Xperia 10 Plus.However, if you're willing to activate your smartphone with AT&T or Verizon, Best Buy lets you have the Sony Xperia 10 Plus for just $280, so you'll be saving $150 if you decide to go for this specific deal.Elsewhere, B&H offers those who buy the Xperia 10 Plus a free item in the form of a Mint Mobile 3-month 12GB prepaid SIM card kit with a value of $75. Finally, Amazon will further reduce the cost of the Xperia 10 Plus by $60 when you apply and receive your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.