Premium Sony Xperia 1 ditches high price tag with new Black Friday deal



Sony’s flagship can be acquired in either Sony’s flagship can be acquired in either Black or Purple with support for one SIM card. However, a Black variant with dual-SIM compatibility is also available for those of you looking for the feature. Everything else about the variants mentioned is identical.



Specs-wise, the Xperia 1 makes use of 128GB of internal storage paired with 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855. The setup also includes a big 6.5-inch display and a triple-camera setup on the rear which houses three 12-megapixel sensors, including telephoto and ultra-wide-angle shooters.



A 3,300mAh battery with support for 18W charging finishes off the list of hardware features. On the software side of things, the smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie. Fortunately, Sony provides extremely good software support and has announced an Android 10 update that’ll begin rolling out next month.



If you’re in love with the Xperia 1 but are put off by its large footprint, Sony’s more compact but equally powerful If you’re in love with the Xperia 1 but are put off by its large footprint, Sony’s more compact but equally powerful Xperia 5 is also available with a pretty big discount at the moment. The deal is linked below.



