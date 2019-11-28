Premium Sony Xperia 1 ditches high price tag with new Black Friday deal
The premium smartphone, which first hit shelves in June, usually sells for £849 but it seems Amazon UK believes the price point is a little too high. That’s why it’s applying a massive £210 (25%) discount to the phone until November 29 and throwing in a free 64GB microSD.
Sony’s flagship can be acquired in either Black or Purple with support for one SIM card. However, a Black variant with dual-SIM compatibility is also available for those of you looking for the feature. Everything else about the variants mentioned is identical.
Specs-wise, the Xperia 1 makes use of 128GB of internal storage paired with 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855. The setup also includes a big 6.5-inch display and a triple-camera setup on the rear which houses three 12-megapixel sensors, including telephoto and ultra-wide-angle shooters.
A 3,300mAh battery with support for 18W charging finishes off the list of hardware features. On the software side of things, the smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie. Fortunately, Sony provides extremely good software support and has announced an Android 10 update that’ll begin rolling out next month.
If you’re in love with the Xperia 1 but are put off by its large footprint, Sony’s more compact but equally powerful Xperia 5 is also available with a pretty big discount at the moment. The deal is linked below.
