Get the amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 with 35% off for a limited time!





Some would argue that the WH-1000XM5s are better than the WH-1000XM4s but to each their own - we thing that even though the new model refreshes the design and adds a couple of refinements here and there, the XM4s are still one of the best noise canceling headphones on the market. And with the current deal they cost almost half the price of the latest model.

Sony - WH-1000XM4 - now 35% off One of the best noise canceling model on the market is heavily discounted. Don't miss out this great opportunity to shave $121.99 off the price of these beauties. They come with industry-leading noise canceling tech, 30 hours of battery life, DSEE upscaling technology, touch controls, multipoint connection and more. $122 off (35%) $228 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony - WH-CH710N - get a pair for just $68 35 hours of continuous play Dual Noise Sensor technology Travel friendly NFC $82 off (55%) $68 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy





These headphones excel in noise cancelation but they're not a one-trick pony - just take a look at the 30-hour battery life, the comfortable fit, and all the sound enhancements Sony's famous for. The WH-1000XM4 also supports multipoint Bluetooth connection, so you can pair them with two devices for maximum comfort and flexibility.





The list of awesome features is long as a Black Friday shopping list - the DSEE Extreme technology for example upscales low-res audio, then there are touch controls, speak-to-chat, Adaptive Sound which... well, adapts to the environment, wear detection, and last but not least, these come with carrying case and accessories.





Now, if you don't want to spend that amount of money but want something Sony-made, there's another amazing deal at the moment. The Sony - WH-CH710N can be had for $68, that's right. Granted, these are not up there with the XMs but for that kind of money they're an absolute steal.





You can always check out our best headphones pick if you want to be up to date (yes, the XMs are right there), and if you fancy something else. Also, get your eyes (and ears) on our Sony - WH-1000XM4 review to see just how good these headphones really are.

Sony is an institution when it comes to noise canceling headphones, and for a good reason. The Japanese company has earned its place at the top ever since the first XM model launched. We're now a couple of generations in the WH-1000XM range, and today you can get the fourth gen model with a hefty 35% discount.