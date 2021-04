Sony Alpha engineers explain why the Xperia 1 III camera is so good

One interesting detail about the system is that Sony could theoretically have offered optical zoom for all focal lengths in between 70mm and 105mm equivalent, but it's chosen this time not to. According to DPReview , Sony had to work really hard to achieve the needed accuracy of the actuator and maybe that’s the reason why the Japanese company decided to play it safe.Another really impressive tech, borrowed from the Alpha division, is the Real-time tracking autofocus feature. Software engineer Yu Kishimura reveals that Sony had to include a ToF sensor in order to achieve the accuracy and speed needed for the AF Real-time tracking system to work as it should.Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III should arrive in early Summer and although there’s no information on pricing at the moment, a Russian pre-order listing revealed that Sony Xperia 1 III price matches Galaxy S21 Ultra