Sony Xperia 1 III price matches Galaxy S21 Ultra in Russia; Xperia 5 III not cheap either
The Xperia 1 III will cost RUB99,990 in Russia, which equals $1300 after conversion. That's for the base version of the phone in Black, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Xperia 5 III is priced at RUB84,990 – $1,100 after conversion. Note that these prices include 20% sales tax and will vary between countries.
On the other hand, Sony Russia is offering free Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds when pre-ordering the Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III. These earbuds offer up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge with the case and have active noise cancelation. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds retail at $229, which makes for not that bad of a deal.
The Xperia 1 III is a 6.5-inch phone with a 4K 120Hz refresh rate HDR OLED display. The phone has a Snapdragon 888 processor paired with a 4,500mAh battery that has 30W fast charging. It has a quad-camera system containing 12MP main, 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide cameras.
The Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III are the first phones in the world with variable telephoto lenses. Both phones come with Android 11 out of the box and have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The two phones also feature a Micro SD card slot for storage expansion, video output via USB-C and a headphone jack. The new Sony phones use the company’s tall 21:9 screen aspect ratio that we’re now used to.