Sony Xperia 1 III price matches Galaxy S21 Ultra in Russia; Xperia 5 III not cheap either

The Xperia 1 III is a 6.5-inch phone with a 4K 120Hz refresh rate HDR OLED display. The phone has a Snapdragon 888 processor paired with a 4,500mAh battery that has 30W fast charging. It has a quad-camera system containing 12MP main, 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide cameras.The Xperia 5 III is a 6.1-inch phone with a FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate HDR OLED display. The phone has the same Snapdragon 888 processor as its bigger brother and the same 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The Xperia 5 III also has the same quad-camera system as the one found on the 1 III.The Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III are the first phones in the world with variable telephoto lenses. Both phones come with Android 11 out of the box and have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The two phones also feature a Micro SD card slot for storage expansion, video output via USB-C and a headphone jack. The new Sony phones use the company’s tall 21:9 screen aspect ratio that we’re now used to.