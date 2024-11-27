Some Google app users feel attacked after new feature for iOS was introduced









Since no website owner wants visitors taken away, Google is letting them opt out of the feature by submitting a form. But it This could be infuriating if you are a website owner, as, essentially, Google is redirecting your users to its search results for the highlighted term.Google, however, insists that this is just a new way to provide additional information to users about the topics they are interested in. The company also notes that it's not adding links to pages. Instead, the highlighted entities will lead to the app tray if a user clicks on them, letting them get additional context about people, places, or things without having to leave the website they are on.Of course, there is no stopping a site visitor from clicking on a link on the app tray and ending up on another website.Since no website owner wants visitors taken away, Google is letting them opt out of the feature by submitting a form. But it can be up to 30 days before the Page Annotation feature is disabled on your website.





