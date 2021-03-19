Your Galaxy S20 is getting a camera update! Soon...

Some Galaxy S20, S20+
, and S20 Ultra
phones in Germany are receiving a 500MB software update, which aims to improve the camera performance on Samsung’s older flagships. That’s great news, since Samsung hasn’t always been the company that likes taking care of older phones. There is no information about when the update is coming to the rest of the regions, but it shouldn’t be too long.
As reported by SamMobile
, the update doesn’t bring any new features to the camera, at least at first inspection. That means the improvements must be happening in the background image processing. On top of that, it includes a number of bug fixes, as well as stability and performance improvements.
Turns out it's a good time to be a Samsung user! The phones are also receiving the March security patch. We hope the company keeps updating their older flagships regularly, because we’ll definitely be checking on that after a year, when the S21 phones are the ‘old’ ones.
