Your Galaxy S20 is getting a camera update! Soon...

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 19, 2021, 7:27 AM
Your Galaxy S20 is getting a camera update! Soon...
Some Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra phones in Germany are receiving a 500MB software update, which aims to improve the camera performance on Samsung’s older flagships. That’s great news, since Samsung hasn’t always been the company that likes taking care of older phones. There is no information about when the update is coming to the rest of the regions, but it shouldn’t be too long.

As reported by SamMobile, the update doesn’t bring any new features to the camera, at least at first inspection. That means the improvements must be happening in the background image processing. On top of that, it includes a number of bug fixes, as well as stability and performance improvements.

Turns out it's a good time to be a Samsung user! The phones are also receiving the March security patch. We hope the company keeps updating their older flagships regularly, because we’ll definitely be checking on that after a year, when the S21 phones are the ‘old’ ones.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.7
$1000 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1000 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

8.3
$1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1199 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.9

User Score:

9.1
$1400 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1399 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

