Snapchat adds an AR circle to keep people at a distance
“My Social Distance” creates a virtual circle showing the recommended safe distance between people, according to World Health Organization’s guidelines. There’s another new lens which reminds users to wash their hands, stay at home, and avoid touching their face. Both features are backed by the WHO and link straight to the official site of the agency.
Popular chat platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are doing their part too. WhatsApp launched a chatbot in collaboration with the World Health Organization, while Facebook opened Messenger to developers to create new solutions for delivering fast and reliable coronavirus-related information.