How to disinfect your phone

Disclaimer: Тhese are general tips for disinfecting your smartphone, their effectiveness against different viruses and bacteria can vary.





Option 1: Sanitize your phone with a home-made solution

Warning:

Vinegar and water solution





Mix one part white vinegar with one part water. Put a small amount of the resulting mix on a microfiber cloth (or another soft cloth), ideally with a spray bottle for even distribution. Proceed with cleaning the surfaces of your phone without applying too much pressure.





Rubbing alcohol and water solution

This is for those of you that are extra paranoid. Depending on what type of isoprophyl alcohol you've got, you'll need to add some water (distilled, ideally):

Mix the alcohol and the water in a 70:30 ratio if you have 99% alcohol, if you have 70% alcohol, use it directly. Apply sparsely to the cloth (never directly on the screen), again, using a spray bottle. Gently clean the device.

Option 2: Clean your phone with wet wipes

If you don't feel like mixing and wetting cloths yourself, you can take advantage of some products that have done that for you. Not just your regular wet wipes, however, those are too strong for your phone as well. There are, however, ones made especially for disinfecting phones, tablets and other sensitive equipment. Just recently, Apple made a change to its customer support page. If before it was recommending using only a dry cloth, now the recommended cleaning options for iPhones include "a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes".





Option 3: Disinfect your phone using UV light

This is probably the best method to disinfect a phone and other electronics but unfortunately, not everyone has easy access to a UV light. Luckily, germophobes have been around long before the coronavirus and companies have answered their prayers for an easy to use phone sanitizer.



Meet the PhoneSoap 3, your one-stop shop for phone disinfection





You can (and should) also disinfect your phone’s case, which, if you’re using one, should be your first priority when it comes to disinfecting.



The downside is the price.



This miniature tanning bed is made for your phone to relax in and at the same time become bacteria-free. The UV light kills 99.99% of germs, according to the manufacturer and you only need to leave your phone in it for 10 minutes.

You can (and should) also disinfect your phone's case, which, if you're using one, should be your first priority when it comes to disinfecting.

The downside is the price. PhoneSoap 3 costs $80, which is steep for a device that only has one very niche function, but if you see yourself using it even after the current panic is over, then it's worth the investment.

Of course, you can find similar products from other brands or just get a standalone UV light and hold it above each side of your phone for 10 minutes. Your choice. Wipes are the most convenient way to go about disinfecting your phone, just put a pack in your bag for a quick clean up on the go.

