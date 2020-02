Shazam finally adds Apple Music integration on Android

It's been almost two years since Apple acquired Shazam , the music recognition software that everyone installs on their phones. To this day, Shazam would allow Android users to connect to the Spotify app to add songs to playlists or even play them within the app.Apple Music users must have been frustrated that Shazam doesn't feature integration with their favorite music streaming service, even after the app was bought by the Cupertino-based company.Luckily, things are about to change for the better. AndroidPolice reports that Apple Music integration is now making its way to Shazam users on Android. When you receive the update that adds the new feature, you should be able to see the Apple Music option in the Settings menu of the Shazam app. Simply tap the Connect button next to the service and if you have an active subscription, you'll be able to share playlists and play songs recognized by Shazam.At the moment, it's unclear whether this is a server-side or a straightforward update that you can download from the Google Play Store . What we do know is that even Shazam users with a slightly older version of the app installed have started to see this feature on their Android phones.