Shazam finally adds Apple Music integration on Android
Luckily, things are about to change for the better. AndroidPolice reports that Apple Music integration is now making its way to Shazam users on Android. When you receive the update that adds the new feature, you should be able to see the Apple Music option in the Settings menu of the Shazam app. Simply tap the Connect button next to the service and if you have an active subscription, you'll be able to share playlists and play songs recognized by Shazam.
At the moment, it's unclear whether this is a server-side or a straightforward update that you can download from the Google Play Store. What we do know is that even Shazam users with a slightly older version of the app installed have started to see this feature on their Android phones.
