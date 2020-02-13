iOS Android Games

The best tactical first-person shooter lands on Android and iOS

Feb 13, 2020
Amassing more than 50 million players worldwide, the iconic tactical first-person shooter game series Shadowgun returns to mobile with yet another top-tier title: Shadowgun War Games. Developed by Madfinger Games, the new game is now available worldwide for iOS and Android devices, so anyone can download it for free through App Store or Google Play Store.

Just like the previous games in the series, Shadowgun War Games is a free-to-play tactical first-person shooter, but this time you'll be playing in an arena against fiver other players. Shadowgun War Games focuses on 5v5 team-based battles and lets players choose the hero that better fits their playstyle.

The folks at Madfinger Games claim that more than 1.5 million users pre-registered for Shadowgun War Games, so there's little to no chance that you won't find enough people to play with. If you're familiar with Activision Blizzard's Overawatch game, you'll immediately recognize the art style.



Otherwise, Shadowgun War Games seems to be a great-looking game, so you'll probably need a powerful smartphone or tablet to be able to run this at its full potential. If Shadowgun War Games piqued your interest, you'll be happy to know that developers promised regular updates which will add more choice and complexity to the PvP experience.

