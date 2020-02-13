The best tactical first-person shooter lands on Android and iOS
The folks at Madfinger Games claim that more than 1.5 million users pre-registered for Shadowgun War Games, so there's little to no chance that you won't find enough people to play with. If you're familiar with Activision Blizzard's Overawatch game, you'll immediately recognize the art style.
Otherwise, Shadowgun War Games seems to be a great-looking game, so you'll probably need a powerful smartphone or tablet to be able to run this at its full potential. If Shadowgun War Games piqued your interest, you'll be happy to know that developers promised regular updates which will add more choice and complexity to the PvP experience.
