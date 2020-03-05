Legislation to further secure America’s 5G network from foreign espionage gets accepted by the Senate
The bill was passed unanimously on Wednesday. This shows the growing concern over national security online and especially, the worry over foreign network equipment companies using their manufacturer privileges to gain unauthorized access to Americans’ data. More specifically, it’s Huawei and ZTE that have received a lot of heat in the last couple of years. Huawei has repeatedly declined all the accusations of espionage and unlawful access to data.
The proposal, introduced in 2019, is called the “Secure 5G and Beyond Act”, and it still needs president Trump’s signature and House approval in order to become a law. The bill would require US government officials to come up with rules to secure 5G and future generation technology and infrastructure within a 180-day deadline. Those rules and policies will have to be provided to Congress, along with a list of trusted American and foreign suppliers.
