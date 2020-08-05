Search the Web allows people to double-check forwarded messages on WhatsApp
Just as we reported last month, WhatsApp now provides a label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times. The platform introduced the first limit to forwarding at the beginning of 2019, when the company rolled out a 5-chat forwarding limit globally after tests and feedback from users. When people receive a forwarded message, they see two gray arrows, indicating that the original message was not sent by a close contact. Now WhatsApp builds upon that feature with the ability to double-check forwarded messages by clicking on a magnifying glass icon next to them.
Search the web is being rolled out starting August 3 in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US for those on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.