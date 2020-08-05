Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
iOS Android Apps

Search the Web allows people to double-check forwarded messages on WhatsApp

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Aug 05, 2020, 2:27 AM
Search the Web allows people to double-check forwarded messages on WhatsApp
Just as we reported last month, WhatsApp now provides a label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times. The platform introduced the first limit to forwarding at the beginning of 2019, when the company rolled out a 5-chat forwarding limit globally after tests and feedback from users. When people receive a forwarded message, they see two gray arrows, indicating that the original message was not sent by a close contact. Now WhatsApp builds upon that feature with the ability to double-check forwarded messages by clicking on a magnifying glass icon next to them.

The new feature is called Search the Web and "works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself." It will open a new browser window showing results about the message in question. It's not guaranteed that this move will stop misinformation altogether but it will provide another useful tool to help users feel and stay safe.

Search the web is being rolled out starting August 3 in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US for those on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Check out this 360 degree video tour of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 (S30) 5G is the next Samsung flagship tipped to skip on a major breakthrough
Popular stories
T-Mobile massively expands its already impressive 5G coverage with a new world first
Popular stories
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from all angles

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless