Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Samsung's no-compromise Galaxy Tab S8+ is so much more affordable than Tab S9+ right now

Samsung Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's no-compromise Galaxy Tab S8+ is so much more affordable than Tab S9+ right now
The attention that Android tablets have been getting lately from both device manufacturers and Google, the company behind their operating system, has pumped new life into them. Samsung, which is arguably the best Android tablet maker around, recently released its new slates but if you are a smart shopper, you should probably get the last-gen Galaxy Tab S8 Plus instead as it's on sale.

The Samsung S8 Plus is a powerful slate with a large screen, reliable software, and free stylus.

It sports a gorgeous 12.4 inches Super AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz for silky smooth graphics. It's underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which ensures snappy performance and it features a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB

12.4 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Free S Pen stylus | microSD slot | Dual rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | 45W charging
$139 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

The device comes with a free S Pen stylus which is great considering that Apple expects you to spend $129 for the Apple Pencil.

For times when you need to get work done and a tablet interface just won't do, you can switch to the DeX mode which gives you a PC-like experience.

The 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Plus costs $899.99 but you can save $139 on it right now if you get it through Amazon. In contrast, Samsung's newest Galaxy Tab S9 Pus starts at $999.99 and even if you go for the pre-order deal, you'll have to spend considerably more to buy it.

The only difference between the two is that the Tab S9 Plus is fueled by the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but unless you plan on pushing the slate to its limits, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is powerful enough for all sorts of tablet use cases, including productivity work and gaming.

The Tab S8 Plus also has four years of software support left so it will serve you for a long time.

Popular stories

The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless