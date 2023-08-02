Samsung's no-compromise Galaxy Tab S8+ is so much more affordable than Tab S9+ right now

Android tablets





The Samsung S8 Plus is a powerful slate with a large screen, reliable software, and free stylus.





It sports a gorgeous 12.4 inches Super AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz for silky smooth graphics. It's underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which ensures snappy performance and it features a microSD card slot for storage expansion.





Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB 12.4 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Free S Pen stylus | microSD slot | Dual rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | 45W charging $139 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





The device comes with a free S Pen stylus which is great considering that Apple expects you to spend $129 for the Apple Pencil.





For times when you need to get work done and a tablet interface just won't do, you can switch to the DeX mode which gives you a PC-like experience.





The 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Plus costs $899.99 but you can save $139 on it right now if you get it through Amazon. In contrast, Samsung's newest Galaxy Tab S9 Pus starts at $999.99 and even if you go for the pre-order deal , you'll have to spend considerably more to buy it.





The only difference between the two is that the Tab S9 Plus is fueled by the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but unless you plan on pushing the slate to its limits, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is powerful enough for all sorts of tablet use cases, including productivity work and gaming.





The Tab S8 Plus also has four years of software support left so it will serve you for a long time.