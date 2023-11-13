Samsung's next big rugged phone shows its familiar but outdated design for the first time





Said design is depicted for the very first time in a number of undoubtedly trustworthy and accurate renders by the folks over at Android Headlines , suggesting that the Xcover 6 Pro's small V-shaped screen cutout is here to stay while the rear-facing camera system will shift back from two sensors to a single shooter like on the Xcover 5.





Samsung is therefore extremely likely to price the presumably fast-approaching Galaxy Xcover 7 at least a bit lower than the rugged phone's Pro-branded predecessor, which still costs a somewhat excessive $600 stateside in an unlocked variant with no strings attached.









In the absence of any details on that single camera's capabilities or other specifications whatsoever, of course, it's difficult to predict exactly how affordable the Xcover 7 could be. After all, today's leaked images make it pretty clear that the device will be built like an absolute tank, most likely resisting everything from lengthy water immersion to dust, dirt, extreme temperatures, vibration, and even the occasional drop on hard surfaces.





That can't possibly come as cheap as, say, a "conventional" Galaxy A23 or A34 5G mid-ranger, and it doesn't even matter if the Galaxy Xcover 7 will follow the Xcover 6 Pro's example in supporting 5G speeds or not.





The red accent around the rear-facing camera ring, programmable side-mounted Xcover button, and the user-replaceable battery are another three key visual/functional elements essentially confirmed to be borrowed by this upcoming Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 from its ultra-robust and work-friendly forerunners. Now all we can do is wait for an official announcement, which may or may not come by the end of the year.