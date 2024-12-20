Samsung’s new Display Assistant app offers unmatched customization for Galaxy S24 displays

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung is giving Galaxy S24 users more control over their displays than ever before with Display Assistant, a new app under the Good Guardians umbrella. Available for devices running One UI 7 beta, this advanced tool lets users tinker deep into display settings, offering features most Android devices lack.


Highly customized display options at your fingertips


The Display Assistant app introduces a host of features that can help you tweak how your Galaxy S24’s display behaves:
• Per-app screen timeout: Users can set individual timeout durations for each app—a feature rarely found, if at all, even on the most feature-rich Chinese Android skins.
• Refresh rate controls: You can lock the refresh rate at 60Hz for some apps, a way of balancing battery life and performance loss that is very minimal across the system, anyway.
• Brightness curve bypass: This allows you to bypass the device’s default brightness curve; this will keep the screen at a higher brightness level for a longer period of time. But it does heat the phone a little and takes more time to cool down.
• Adaptive brightness tweaks: Adjust the speed at which brightness levels adapt to changes in lighting conditions; options are to double or quadruple the adjustment rate.

This was reported on X by the reputable Samsung leaker @UniverseIce:



Unique features like ‘Screen Curtain’ and extended screen-on time


This app is powered with innovative tools such as Screen Curtain, which allows putting the display in ultra-low brightness mode so that the battery can be saved by keeping the device turned on. This can be pretty helpful when there are certain activities for which the phone is to be kept on, yet it does not demand keeping the screen on, either.

Moreover, it allows you to extend the screen timeout up to 30 minutes, exceeding the default 10 minutes on Galaxy phones. The setting can even be added through a shortcut in the Quick Settings panel or on a home screen for quick accessibility.

Currently in beta, Display Assistant is available only on Galaxy S24 units running the Android 15-based One UI 7 firmware. If your device is enrolled in the beta program, you can download the app via the Galaxy Store under the Good Guardians suite.

A new benchmark in customizing displays



With Display Assistant, Samsung has set a new standard in display control and customization. Features like per-app settings and unique tools such as Screen Curtain really show the thoughtfulness of Samsung in trying to give users more control over their devices. No other Android manufacturer has matched the depth and flexibility that Samsung has provided with this app, even though some have fairly robust features.

As Display Assistant continues its rollout in beta, this is going to be a favorite among power users trying to get the most from their Galaxy S24. If you’re running the One UI 7 beta, this is one app you won’t want to miss.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

