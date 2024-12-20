Samsung’s new Display Assistant app offers unmatched customization for Galaxy S24 displays

Galaxy S24

One UI 7

The Display Assistant app introduces a host of features that can help you tweak how your’s display behaves:• Per-app screen timeout: Users can set individual timeout durations for each app—a feature rarely found, if at all, even on the most feature-rich Chinese Android skins.• Refresh rate controls: You can lock the refresh rate at 60Hz for some apps, a way of balancing battery life and performance loss that is very minimal across the system, anyway.• Brightness curve bypass: This allows you to bypass the device’s default brightness curve; this will keep the screen at a higher brightness level for a longer period of time. But it does heat the phone a little and takes more time to cool down.• Adaptive brightness tweaks: Adjust the speed at which brightness levels adapt to changes in lighting conditions; options are to double or quadruple the adjustment rate.

One of the charms of Samsung One UI is the constantly expanding new features.



Galaxy Labs has added a new tool: Display assistant Beta



You can use this tool to



1. Control the brightness duration of each app separately



2. Unrestricted brightness at high temperatures



3. The… pic.twitter.com/bhzJRXpGfy — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 20, 2024







Unique features like ‘Screen Curtain’ and extended screen-on time



This app is powered with innovative tools such as Screen Curtain, which allows putting the display in ultra-low brightness mode so that the battery can be saved by keeping the device turned on. This can be pretty helpful when there are certain activities for which the phone is to be kept on, yet it does not demand keeping the screen on, either.



Moreover, it allows you to extend the screen timeout up to 30 minutes, exceeding the default 10 minutes on Galaxy phones. The setting can even be added through a shortcut in the Quick Settings panel or on a home screen for quick accessibility.





A new benchmark in customizing displays Currently in beta, Display Assistant is available only on Galaxy S24 units running the Android 15 -based One UI 7 firmware. If your device is enrolled in the beta program, you can download the app via the Galaxy Store under the Good Guardians suite.







With Display Assistant, With Display Assistant, Samsung has set a new standard in display control and customization. Features like per-app settings and unique tools such as Screen Curtain really show the thoughtfulness of Samsung in trying to give users more control over their devices. No other Android manufacturer has matched the depth and flexibility that Samsung has provided with this app, even though some have fairly robust features.





As Display Assistant continues its rollout in beta, this is going to be a favorite among power users trying to get the most from their Galaxy S24 . If you’re running the One UI 7 beta, this is one app you won’t want to miss.

This was reported on X by the reputable Samsung leaker @UniverseIce: