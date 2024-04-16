Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

iOS 18 AI features coming with ironclad privacy as Apple develops in-house Ajax LLM

By
2comments
Apple
iOS 18 AI features coming with Apple's ironclad privacy and security guarantees
Apple will be entering the era of artificial intelligence with its typical strong emphasis on iPhone and iPad security, it seems. Its laser-sharp focus on user privacy is one of the reasons behind the iPhone's unprecedented success story, as people love what iOS is selling in terms of security guarantees.

Apparently, iOS 18 will be no different, even though it will be Apple will be dabbling in overall AI-enhanced experience with it for the first time. First Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and now Apple Insider sources have confirmed that Apple's intentions for the AI feature calculations in iOS 18 are to be done entirely on the iPhone itself.

On-device processing of data is what raised Apple's Touch ID and Face ID biometry profile with privacy-sensitive applications when they first launched, and Apple will continue the sandboxing trend with its AI features as well.

Tim Cook has always reminded Apple fans how safe and secure the iOS system is compared to the competitions, and it will need to keep this competitive advantage in the AI era as well.

Apple Ajax LLM to run on-device


Apparently, Apple will be launching a large language model of its own in time for iOS 18. Codenamed as Ajax, its aim will be to provide processing of data for the most popular and basic iOS 18 AI features on the iPhone itself, rather than send it to a server in the proverbial cloud, no matter how secure that transfer might be.

This could lead to Apple's own chatbot service to enhance default apps like Messages, Siri, Spotlight Search, or even Safari, with the text-based back and forth generated entirely on the iPhone.

An on-device artificial intelligence processing would undoubtedly give Apple a competitive advantage, despite that it is also rumored to be in talks with Google, OpenAI, and even the Chinese Earnie Bot to integrate their creations into iOS 18

While these would still be processed on the server side, Apple would give the utmost privacy and security guarantees to its own Ajax LLM powered by the iPhone's renowned AI chipset prowess.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with reduced internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with reduced internet speed policy
T-Mobile customers need to hurry and claim their latest cool freebie today
T-Mobile customers need to hurry and claim their latest cool freebie today
Android 15 to bring new animations and UI tweaks to the Pixel launcher
Android 15 to bring new animations and UI tweaks to the Pixel launcher
Meta shuts down Threads in Turkey, here's what to do
Meta shuts down Threads in Turkey, here's what to do
Garmin's exciting Forerunner 255 Music is now much more affordable on Amazon
Garmin's exciting Forerunner 255 Music is now much more affordable on Amazon
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is official: A vibrant style on a budget
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is official: A vibrant style on a budget
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless