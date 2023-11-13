Samsung's big phone-like Tab A7 Lite is cheap as chips at the moment

Everyone loves a good bargain, especially when it comes to tech products. If you have limited money to spend but are itching to buy a tablet for some big-screen fun (compared to a phone), the already affordable Samsung Tab A7 Lite is 36 percent off.





Released in 2021, the Tab A7 Lite is just enough tablet for anyone who needs a slate for basic stuff. It's by no means anywhere as fancy as the top tablets of 2023 , but you can pick it for a small fraction of the price of a newer tablet.





Tab A7 Lit LTE 3GB 32GB 8.7 inches LCD screen | Mediatek Helio P22T chip | microSD slot | Headphone jack | 5,100mAh battery $66 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





It has an 8.7-inch screen so you can use it one-handed and it won't weigh down on your hands. It's powered by the Mediatek Helio P22T and is admittedly not all that fast but its performance is adequate for browsing the internet, using apps, reading, sending emails, and light gaming. If you are a demanding user who likes to use multiple apps at a time and play heavy games, this is not the device for you.





Most of all, the variant on sale has cellular connectivity so you can use it to make phone calls and send text messages. In a way, the Tab A7 Lite is like a huge phone and you may find yourself using it more than your daily driver.





The LTE Tab A7 Lite with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage costs $184.98 but Amazon has knocked $66 off its price. This makes it really cheap and you can't do better than this device if you need a cheap slate for recreational use.



