Samsung's Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go now available to purchase

Samsung's Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go now available to purchase0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get your Galaxy Book Go here:
Samsung has armed the Galaxy Book Go with the Arm-based Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and installed Windows 10 Home as its operating system. There is only one spec configuration for now, including 4GB (LPDDR4X) RAM and 128GB (eUFS) of storage.
Connectivity seems to be decent, especially for this price point. You have a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack, a microSD card slot, a nano-SIM slot, one USB 2.0, and two USB Type-C ports. There is also support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Juicing it up is a 42.3Wh battery and a 25W USB Type-C Fast Charger. Samsung claims the device can last up to 18h on a full charge, but we all know how these statements go.
The Samsung ecosystem
The South Korean tech giant is taking a note or two from its western competitors and has improved on the integration of its devices in the Samsung ecosystem.
The Galaxy Book Go is priced at $349.99, which seems not too shabby for the features it offers. Samsung should also release a 5G version of the entry-level laptop soon with the more powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.