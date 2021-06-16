$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Windows Processors Qualcomm

Samsung's Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go now available to purchase

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 16, 2021, 7:44 AM
0
Samsung's Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go now available to purchase
At the beginning of June, Samsung announced that it will be releasing an entry-level laptop called the Galaxy Book Go. Now, it has been made available for purchase in the US.

Samsung has armed the Galaxy Book Go with the Arm-based Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and installed Windows 10 Home as its operating system. There is only one spec configuration for now, including 4GB (LPDDR4X) RAM and 128GB (eUFS) of storage.

The display is a 14-inch TFT Full HD (1920 x 1080) combined with a plastic body, a chiclet-style keyboard, and a glass trackpad. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 720p camera are also in the mix of features. The laptop itself is 14.9mm thick, weighing in at 1.38kg, and comes only in a silver variant.

Connectivity seems to be decent, especially for this price point. You have a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack, a microSD card slot, a nano-SIM slot, one USB 2.0, and two USB Type-C ports. There is also support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Juicing it up is a 42.3Wh battery and a 25W USB Type-C Fast Charger. Samsung claims the device can last up to 18h on a full charge, but we all know how these statements go.

The Samsung ecosystem


The South Korean tech giant is taking a note or two from its western competitors and has improved on the integration of its devices in the Samsung ecosystem.

You can sync your Galaxy Book Go with your smartphone to answer texts and make calls. You can also extend your screen to your Galaxy Tab S7 series and easily connect your Galaxy Buds with the Easy Bluetooth connection feature.

The Galaxy Book Go is priced at $349.99, which seems not too shabby for the features it offers. Samsung should also release a 5G version of the entry-level laptop soon with the more powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

