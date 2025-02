Samsung's One UI 7 frees Galaxy AI writing tools from its own keyboard

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI, now keyboard-agnostic





One UI 7

Galaxy AI

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S25

One UI 7

Galaxy S25

One UI 7

So far, however, you could only benefit from the Writing Assist feature if you opted for the Samsung Keyboard. But some users prefer to use other options, like the Gboard (Google's keyboard).Thankfully, with One UI 7 ’s Writing Assist is no longer tied to Samsung Keyboard. You can now use one of Samsung’s most useful AI features. All you have to do is highlight some text and tap theicon when it pops up.now recognizes when you’re in a chat app and makes Writing Assist available no matter what keyboard you use. Highlight text, tap thelogo, and all of Samsung’s AI writing tools appear, just like they would if you were using its default keyboard. You can even long-press in a blank text field to access Writing Assist directly.The best part is that this isn’t just for the brand-newseries. Whenrolls out to older Galaxy devices, Writing Assist should come along for the ride—as long as your phone’s processor can handle the AI magic.Of course, there are some limitations. Summarizing and bullet-point generation require at least 200 characters to work, which means you can’t just Galaxy AI your way out of writing that one-word reply. But spelling, style, and composition tools? They work regardless of text length, so Samsung’s AI-powered writing suite is now a lot more useful. Samsung is clearly trying to make its AI features more appealing, and this is surely a step in the right direction. Theis the first to runout of the box, meaning it’ll also get the latest AI upgrades first. And with pre-orders still live (and some solid deals available), Samsung is making a strong case for AI-assisted everything—just without forcing its keyboard on you.