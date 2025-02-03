Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung's One UI 7 frees Galaxy AI writing tools from its own keyboard

Like every other phone manufacturer, Samsung has doubled down on AI features throughout the last couple of years, and even more so with the Galaxy S25 series. One feature that is arguably the most popular one is Writing Assist, which includes grammar and spelling checks, improving the text's clarity, rephrasing, and more.

So far, however, you could only benefit from the Writing Assist feature if you opted for the Samsung Keyboard. But some users prefer to use other options, like the Gboard (Google's keyboard).

Thankfully, with One UI 7, Galaxy AI’s Writing Assist is no longer tied to Samsung Keyboard. You can now use one of Samsung’s most useful AI features. All you have to do is highlight some text and tap the Galaxy AI icon when it pops up.

Galaxy AI, now keyboard-agnostic


One UI 7 now recognizes when you’re in a chat app and makes Writing Assist available no matter what keyboard you use. Highlight text, tap the Galaxy AI logo, and all of Samsung’s AI writing tools appear, just like they would if you were using its default keyboard. You can even long-press in a blank text field to access Writing Assist directly.

The best part is that this isn’t just for the brand-new Galaxy S25 series. When One UI 7 rolls out to older Galaxy devices, Writing Assist should come along for the ride—as long as your phone’s processor can handle the AI magic.

Of course, there are some limitations. Summarizing and bullet-point generation require at least 200 characters to work, which means you can’t just Galaxy AI your way out of writing that one-word reply. But spelling, style, and composition tools? They work regardless of text length, so Samsung’s AI-powered writing suite is now a lot more useful.

Samsung is clearly trying to make its AI features more appealing, and this is surely a step in the right direction. The Galaxy S25 is the first to run One UI 7 out of the box, meaning it’ll also get the latest AI upgrades first. And with pre-orders still live (and some solid deals available), Samsung is making a strong case for AI-assisted everything—just without forcing its keyboard on you.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

