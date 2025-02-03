Samsung's One UI 7 frees Galaxy AI writing tools from its own keyboard
Up Next:
Like every other phone manufacturer, Samsung has doubled down on AI features throughout the last couple of years, and even more so with the Galaxy S25 series. One feature that is arguably the most popular one is Writing Assist, which includes grammar and spelling checks, improving the text's clarity, rephrasing, and more.
Thankfully, with One UI 7, Galaxy AI’s Writing Assist is no longer tied to Samsung Keyboard. You can now use one of Samsung’s most useful AI features. All you have to do is highlight some text and tap the Galaxy AI icon when it pops up.
Of course, there are some limitations. Summarizing and bullet-point generation require at least 200 characters to work, which means you can’t just Galaxy AI your way out of writing that one-word reply. But spelling, style, and composition tools? They work regardless of text length, so Samsung’s AI-powered writing suite is now a lot more useful.
So far, however, you could only benefit from the Writing Assist feature if you opted for the Samsung Keyboard. But some users prefer to use other options, like the Gboard (Google's keyboard).
Thankfully, with One UI 7, Galaxy AI’s Writing Assist is no longer tied to Samsung Keyboard. You can now use one of Samsung’s most useful AI features. All you have to do is highlight some text and tap the Galaxy AI icon when it pops up.
Galaxy AI, now keyboard-agnostic
One UI 7 now recognizes when you’re in a chat app and makes Writing Assist available no matter what keyboard you use. Highlight text, tap the Galaxy AI logo, and all of Samsung’s AI writing tools appear, just like they would if you were using its default keyboard. You can even long-press in a blank text field to access Writing Assist directly.
The best part is that this isn’t just for the brand-new Galaxy S25 series. When One UI 7 rolls out to older Galaxy devices, Writing Assist should come along for the ride—as long as your phone’s processor can handle the AI magic.
Of course, there are some limitations. Summarizing and bullet-point generation require at least 200 characters to work, which means you can’t just Galaxy AI your way out of writing that one-word reply. But spelling, style, and composition tools? They work regardless of text length, so Samsung’s AI-powered writing suite is now a lot more useful.
Samsung is clearly trying to make its AI features more appealing, and this is surely a step in the right direction. The Galaxy S25 is the first to run One UI 7 out of the box, meaning it’ll also get the latest AI upgrades first. And with pre-orders still live (and some solid deals available), Samsung is making a strong case for AI-assisted everything—just without forcing its keyboard on you.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: