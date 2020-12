Samsung working on a Smart Tag object tracker?

Of course, a trademark filing doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll see a final product anytime soon. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the Korean company will in fact unveil the SmartTag gadget at the upcoming Of course, a trademark filing doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll see a final product anytime soon. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the Korean company will in fact unveil the SmartTag gadget at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in late January or early February.

It seems that smart object trackers are all the rage these days. The yet-to-be-confirmed Apple AirTags made headlines a couple of weeks ago and now it seems that Samsung is working on a similar gadget as well. LetsGoDigital has spotted a trademark filing by the Korean company with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the name “Samsung Smart Tag”. The trademark was filed on November 30th and comes shortly after certification from Indonesian Telecom for a Galaxy Smart Tag device with a model number EI-T5300.Judging by the description, the Smart Tag device will be used to track other objects with the help of NFC and RFID but it can also be used as an authentication device. Carrying the Smart Tag around will probably allow people to log in to various Samsung services and unlock phones and other devices hassle-free.