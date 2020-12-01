Samsung working on a Smart Tag object tracker?
Samsung Smart Tag trademark description: Electronic tags; NFC tag; computer hardware for providing NFC tag identification data; electronic security tags; radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags; wireless tracking device; computer hardware for tracking the location of objects; computer software in connection with object tracking and object monitoring; biometric identification; computer software for biometric systems for identification and authentication.
Judging by the description, the Smart Tag device will be used to track other objects with the help of NFC and RFID but it can also be used as an authentication device. Carrying the Smart Tag around will probably allow people to log in to various Samsung services and unlock phones and other devices hassle-free.
Of course, a trademark filing doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll see a final product anytime soon. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the Korean company will in fact unveil the SmartTag gadget at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in late January or early February.