Samsung killing yet another redundant service in December
Well, it looks like come December 1, Samsung will be shutting down S Translator, the company announced earlier this week. Spotted by TizenHelp, the announcement mentions that all information the service collected from users will be destroyed on the same day.
In the meantime, we would like to thank those who have used the S Translator service. We inform you that the above service, which has given us a lot of interest and love, can no longer be provided due to the company’s operating policy. Upon termination of this service, your personal information collected for the purpose of providing the service will be destroyed without delay in order to protect your personal information.
Apparently, Samsung is trying to streamline its mobile app ecosystem, so many apps and services that have become redundant, such as S Voice, Mirrorlink, and Find My Car. It's hard to say if Samsung is done killing its unpopular services, but Bixby might next on the list.