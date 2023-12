Samsung revs up its foldable and VR display units to fight off competitors and prep for Apple

foldable phone side by the likes of Oppo and OnePlus which managed to beat it at its own game this year with foldables like the Z Flip 6 Samsung Display is reportedly in the midst of a big reorganization of its A business team, aiming to spearhead the development of foldable screens for phones and beyond, as well as extended reality microdisplays. Faced with stiff competition on theside by the likes of Oppo and OnePlus which managed to beat it at its own game this year with foldables like the OnePlus Open , it is aiming to rejiggle the Galaxy Z Fold 6 anddesign, for instance.





Furthermore, it wants to better prepare for the upcoming onslaught of tablets and laptops with foldable displays and make entry from the competition very hard like it is right now thanks to Samsung's advanced technology. Samsung has particularly Apple on its mind, as it is hard at work developing Macs and iPads with foldable displays, including a 20.25-inch device that goes to a 13-inch gear when folded. If Samsung plays its cards right, it will have the chance to become Apple's main foldable OLED display supplier for IT products as well, just as it does for phones, even though LG is also working to be an Apple supplier for its future foldables.





Last but not least, Samsung is eyeing the explosion in demand for high-res microdisplays for AR/VR devices that is expected to land with the release of Apple's Vision Pro headset. It has reportedly taken the microdisplay development team from its research department, and has folded it into the product development and commercialization team.





As for foldable phones , the reorganized display business division will reportedly "focus on making foldables mainstream and securing differentiated technologies," and the efforts may start bearing fruit as soon as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.