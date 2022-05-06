 Samsung continues the Galaxy A series Android 12 rollout - PhoneArena
Samsung continues the Galaxy A series Android 12 rollout

Samsung Software updates
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Samsung continues the Galaxy A series Android 12 rollout
After updating most of its new and old flagships to Android 12, Samsung is now focusing to bringing its Galaxy A series phone to the latest version of the OS. Obviously, only those eligible for Android 12 will be getting the update, so if your phone is older than two years, chances are that you won’t receive it.

This week Samsung updated a couple of its mid-range phones, including the 5G-enabled Galaxy A42 and Galaxy A71. Even the 5G version of the Galaxy A32 received the update in the US, a few weeks after the international version was updated.

Today, SamMobile reports that the non-5G version of the Galaxy A32 is getting the update too. If you’ve been waiting for this particular update, we’re happy to report that it’s now being rolled out in India and should made its way to other countries in the coming days.

Apparently, the update brings the phone to One UI 4.1 and includes the April 2022 security patch, one of the latest released by Google. Launched about one year ago, the Galaxy A32 is likely to be updated to Android 13, but that’s probably going to be the last major OS upgrade it will get.
