Samsung rolls out Android 12 to the Galaxy A32 5G in the US
One of the popular 5G mid-range Samsung phones, the Galaxy A32, is finally getting the long-awaited Android 12 update in the United States. Picked up by multiple US carriers, the Galaxy A32 5G is great bang for your buck if you’re in the market for a cheap 5G phone.
The fact that it’s now running Android 12 makes the Galaxy A32 5G an even more appealing device in the lower tier category. As per SamMobile’s report, at least two carriers are now providing Galaxy A32 Android 12 updates: Sprint and T-Mobile.
Since this is the first major Android OS update that the Galaxy A32 5G is getting, we expect Samsung to roll out at least one other OS update (Android 13) at some point in the future. To download the update in case you haven’t received any notifications yet, head to Settings / Software update and hope that the update is available for download.
The fact that it’s now running Android 12 makes the Galaxy A32 5G an even more appealing device in the lower tier category. As per SamMobile’s report, at least two carriers are now providing Galaxy A32 Android 12 updates: Sprint and T-Mobile.
Unfortunately, the unlocked version of the Galaxy A32 5G has yet to receive the Android 12 update, which has already been released in other markets. However, if you own a carrier-locked Galaxy A32 5G, particularly those locked on Sprint and T-Mobile, then you’re now eligible for Android 12.
Since this is the first major Android OS update that the Galaxy A32 5G is getting, we expect Samsung to roll out at least one other OS update (Android 13) at some point in the future. To download the update in case you haven’t received any notifications yet, head to Settings / Software update and hope that the update is available for download.
Things that are NOT allowed: