If the Galaxy Ring isn't working properly, then you might be using it wrong
The Galaxy Ring is Samsung's latest fancy wearable, announced during the company's summer Unpacked event. It's an innovative product that comes with its own unique strengths and weaknesses. Well, the latter is very interesting at least for people who'd like to keep their Galaxy Ring functional to the best of its abilities for longer.
First off, Galaxy Ring's step-counting abilities can be affected by magnets, and this is very good to know. According to Samsung's support page, step counting may not work properly if you're holding a magnet or a magnetic object in the hand wearing the ring.
Apart from that which is related to the Ring's functionality, other caveats are related to how you maintain your Galaxy Ring. For example, if you are not wearing the Ring and you're storing it in its case for long periods, you may have the rubber pads on the storage cradle create slight indentations of the ring's inner band. According to Samsung, that won't impact the wearable's functionality though.
Also, you should avoid wearing metal rings on the same or adjacent fingers to the Galaxy Ring, and also, you should make sure to remove the device if you're going to lift or handle heavy, hard objects (that one's pretty obvious, that's a piece of tech on your finger and can get ruined by the hard material you're lifting).
You also shouldn't wear the Ring if you're using machines for physical exercise, especially lighting weights. Wearing the Ring if you're lifting weights can actually even cause hand injuries!
Samsung also mentions that nicks and scratches can occur on the Galaxy Ring if you're not careful, even if you're just going out and about during everyday activities. And yep - those are not handled by the warranty.
To avoid such issues, Samsung recommends that you wear the Galaxy Ring on your non-dominant hand.
